PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Cougars have accepted an invitation to play in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.
The No.13 Cougars will face off against the No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones. This will mark the first time the two teams have met.
It will also be the fourth-straight bowl appearance by the Cougars, a program first, and the second time they've appeared at the Alamo bowl.
Tickets for the 2018 Alamo Bowl may be ordered through wsucougars.com starting Sunday afternoon. Fans cal also call the Cougar Ticket Office at 1-800-GO-COUGS starting at 9:00 Monday morning.
More information is also available at www.alamobowl.com.
The Valero Alamo Bowl will be televised live nationally by ESPN from the Alamodome in San Antnio,Texas.