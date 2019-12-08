SPOKANE, Wash. - Two of Washington State's public universities have learned their 2019 football bowl game fate.
The Washington State University Cougars will face off against the Air Force Academy Falcons in the Phoenix-based Cheez-It Bowl on December 27 at 7:15 p.m.
The Cheez-It Bowl will be WSU's fifth consecutive bowl game under head coach Mike Leach. The Cougars appeared in the Sun Bowl in 2015, the Holiday Bowl in 2016 and 2017, and the Alamo Bowl in 2019.
The University of Washington Huskies will face off against the Boise State Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl in sunny Las Vegas, Nevada on December 21 at 4:30 p.m.
The Huskies entered the 2019 season ranked No. 12 in the nation but ended the season 7-5, which included a 4-5 conference record and three losses inside Husky Stadium.
UW rebounded during the Apple Cup match up with WSU, beating the Cougars 31-13 for a seventh time in a row.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.