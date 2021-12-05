SPOKANE, Wash. - The WSU Cougars announced Sunday they've accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX.
The Cougars will go up against the Miami Hurricanes from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the second time these two teams will meet in the Sun Bowl. WSU beat Miami 20-14 in the 2015 Sun Bowl. The rematch will happen Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. PDT.
WSU Cougars announced tickets for the Sun Bowl can be purchased through their site, or by calling the Cougar Ticket Office at 1-800-GO-COUGS bright and early Monday morning at 9 a.m.
To watch from home, catch the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl broadcast live on CBS at 9 a.m. on the big day.