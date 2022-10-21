PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) will remove employee, contractor and volunteer COVID-19 vaccine requirements for most settings, according to a release from the university.
WSU attributes the ability to make the change partially to the success of previous COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The requirement will be lifted in coordination with Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement that all remaining COVID‑19 emergency orders and the state of emergency in Washington will end by Oct. 31.
“Thanks to the entire WSU community for their continued efforts to fight the spread of COVID‑19,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “The health and safety of all Cougs remains paramount, and I encourage you all to stay up-to-date on your vaccinations and stay home if you are sick.”
COVID‑19 vaccinations will continue to be required for students enrolled on a physical WSU campus through the 2022–23 academic year.
WSU strongly encourages the university community to follow the recommendations provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington State Department of Health. This includes getting vaccinated and receiving an updated, bivalent COVID‑19 booster, if eligible, as vaccinations remain the most effective tool at preventing hospitalization and death due to COVID‑19.
You can visit Environmental Health & Safety for the most current information on the university’s COVID‑19 conditions. WSU will monitor local, state and federal health directives and guidance and will adjust COVID‑19 policies, including those on masking and vaccination, as needed.