PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) welcomed its largest group of new first-year students since 2019.
According to WSU, the college saw a 6.5% increase in first-year students system-wide. Their location in the Tri-Cities saw the largest percentage growth, with an increase of 25.7% since last fall.
Students seeking pharmacy and human and veterinary medicine degrees have also increased in population, according to WSU.
"The growth we're seeing in new students this fall is an indication of the excellent work of our enrollment management staff and demonstrates our ability to reverse the enrollment declines caused by the pandemic," said WSU Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton.
WSU's Pullman campus gained 5.8% more first-year students than last year. The Pullman campus also saw a decrease in overall enrollment, losing 4.4% compared to the previous fall.