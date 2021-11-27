SEATTLE, WASH- After it became clear that Washington State University would win the Apple Cup, WSU fans rushed the field.
WSU is no stranger to rushing fields after major victories, most notably against USC back in 2017.
The price for rushing the field is $25,000 for the first offense, a $50,000 fine for the second offense and a $100,000 fine for the third offense.
Its unclear at this time if the university will receive a fine. WSU was fined back in 2017 for the similar course of action.
The Cougs win the Apple Cup. They’re partying like it’s 2007! pic.twitter.com/kcseccnoSU— Rob Jesselson (@RobJesselson) November 27, 2021