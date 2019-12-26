WSU Football get for Cheez-It Bowl by bowling for a cause Dec 26, 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KHQ TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Weather Currently in Spokane 32°F Cloudy 35°F / 32°F 7 PM 32°F 8 PM 32°F 9 PM 31°F 10 PM 31°F 11 PM 31°F Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAsian giant hornet discovered in Washington near Canadian borderGonzaga alum captures viral video of massive sea lions lounging on boat in Puget SoundHere's what's open on Christmas Day in SpokaneHundreds of passengers impacted after Alaska loses their bagsSchool Closures/Delays for Friday, Dec. 20Woman shot and killed in Hillyard, one person detainedSheriff Knezovich: "I believe there's enough evidence to charge Rep. Shea with domestic terrorism'Spokane Fire, Police respond to DUI extrication crash on Driscoll Blvd.Man arrested after high speed chase in Spokane ValleyNorth Idaho lawmaker identified as Rep. Shea confidant Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists More Video From This Section Evening weather Dec. 26 Updated 1 hr ago Top 20 Stories on KHQ.com in 2019: Part IV 5 hrs ago Woman shot and killed in Hillyard, one person detained Updated 41 min ago Preview of WSU match up against Air Force 9 hrs ago Morning Weather for Dec. 26th Updated 9 hrs ago Man arrested after high speed chase in Spokane Valley Updated 9 hrs ago Coug Fan talks about living in the desert 9 hrs ago Whats ahead for WSU in the Cheez-it Bowl Updated 10 hrs ago © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.