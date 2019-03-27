WSU Football Head Coach Mike Leach to discuss 'Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy' course

Watch again

Washington State Football Head Coach Mike Leach and former Washington State Senator Michael Baumgartner will hold a press conference in advance of the seminar they are teaching, Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy, Wednesday, March 27 at 2 p.m.

KHQ's Joe McHale is heading down to Pullman to cover the conference, and finally get some details about what this class is all about.

