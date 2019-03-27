WSU Football Head Coach Mike Leach to discuss 'Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy' course

Washington State Football Head Coach Mike Leach and former Washington State Senator Michael Baumgartner will hold a press conference in advance of the seminar they are teaching, Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy, Wednesday, March 27 at 2 p.m.

KHQ's Joe McHale is heading down to Pullman to cover the conference, and finally get some details about what this class is all about.

 Look for continuing coverage throughout the day.

