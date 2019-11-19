PULLMAN, Wash. - According to the Whitman County Coroner, Sam Martinez died at 4:30 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 12. Pullman Police said the first 911 call from Martinez's friends went out at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, leaving a 4-hour gap between the 19-year-old's death, and the time that emergency responders were first notified.
KHQ is still investigating whether there any other calls placed that morning, before or after the 8:30 a.m. 911 call.
The Whitman County Coroner's preliminary report says the death is likely alcohol related, and Pullman Police have told us they believe it's likely Martinez died as a result of an alcohol overdose.
There was a party Monday night, before Martinez died but police say they have ruled out hazing as having contributed to Martinez' death. The Whitman County Coroner says while they believe alcohol poisoning played a role, they won't have the full toxicology for at least 2 months.
