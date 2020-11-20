Washigton State's game against Stanford has been cancelled because of COVID-19.
A statement released by the Pac-12 reads in part:
This decision was made under the Pac-12 football game cancellation policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact-tracing protocols.
Statement regarding Saturday's Washington State at Stanford #Pac12FB game: pic.twitter.com/u4NoH2SOsy— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 20, 2020
Washington State University Director of Athletics Pat Chun said, "Based on a number of factors, our team has fallen below the Pac-12's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes to play a game. We are saddened for not only our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but those within the Stanford program, who have worked so hard preparing for this weekend. We have been in communication with the Pac-12 Conference and Stanford Director of Athletics Bernard Muir throughout the week, hoping to be able to play the game as scheduled."
Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich said, "I'm disappointed for our team and our players. They have battled through so much this year. We had a good week of practice and were excited to play this game. I recognize the pain they feel with this lost opportunity but this 2020 football team is a resilient group of young men."
