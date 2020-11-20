Washington State Cougars safety Bryce Beekman (26) reacts after he stopped Arizona State Sun Devils running back A.J. Carter (25) for a one yard loss for a third down stop during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. ASU won the game 38-34 (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)