PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University has asked students studying abroad in Italy to return home has it continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19.
WSU's Office of International Programs asked all of its study abroad students in Italy to return to their place of residence in the United States after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State increased travel warnings for Italy. It has been recommended that all U.S. residents avoid all unnecessary travel to the country.
International Programs staff are working closely to support the impacted students as they make arrangements to return home, according to the university.
WSU has also activated its Incident Command System (ICS) group in response to growing concerns about the illness. The group consists of staff from medical, public safety, campus operations, student and academic affairs, risk management and other university officers from across the WSU system.
The ICS group is meeting daily with other WSU officials to identify critical issues and prepare for possible impacts that could be caused by the coronavirus.
According to the university, a faculty member on the Vancouver campus is taking safety precautions because a family member is under monitoring after being exposed to the coronavirus. The faculty member was not directly exposed.
Both people are symptom-free but are exercising separation protocols at home in Portland, as per direction from Oregon Public Health. According to WSU, the faculty member will not return to campus until their family member is cleared to return to work. Their office and classroom were thoroughly disinfected over the weekend.
WSU has also established an email address that students, faculty and staff members can use to ask questions and make suggestions about how WSU is preparing for the possibility of coronavirus on campus. Inquires and recommendations can be sent to COVID-19.info@swu.edu.
WSU also recommended people use the set of preventative actions developed by the CDC for preventing the spread of respirator illnesses like COVID-19. The full list of preventative actions can be viewed HERE.
