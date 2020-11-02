Washington State University football fans now know who will be the starting quarterback.
WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich confirming that Jayden de Laura will take the first snap for the team this Saturday against Oregon State.
De Laura is a freshman from Honolulu, Hawaii. He attended St. Louis High School and was a two-time state campion. SLHS averaged 46 points per game.
