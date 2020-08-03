Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich released a statement on Monday regarding a phone call with receiver Kassidy Woods that was published on Sunday.
"I spoke with Kassidy Woods in a private phone conversation last Saturday afternoon. This was before the #WeAreUnited group had released its letter of concerns. Kassidy informed me he was opting out of this season for health and safety concerns. I wanted to clarify with Kassidy that his decision was based on health and safety and reaffirm our policy related to COVID-19 and the assurance of his scholarship. Without knowing the concerns of the group. I regret that my words cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition. I'm proud of our players and all the Pac-12 student-athletes for using their platform, especially for matters they are passionate about. WSU football student-athletes who have expressed support for the #WeAreUnited group will continue to be welcome to all team-related activities, unless they choose to opt out for health and safety reasons."
On Saturday, redshirt sophomore receiver Kassidy Woods told Washington State Head Coach Nick Rolovich that he would be opting out of the 2020 college football season due to health concerns during a recorded phone call.
According to a recording provide to the Dallas Morning News, WSU head football coach Nick Rolovich questioned a players decision to join the Pac-12 Unity Group.
“Health & safety protections” were at the crux of the player movement – titled “#WeAreUnited” – that was rolled out Sunday morning by a group of passionate Pac-12 student-athletes threatening to boycott the fall season if the conference doesn’t meet a specific list of demands.
See the full transcript here
