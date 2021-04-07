PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University President Kirk Schulz sent a letter to students saying this year's commencement ceremony would be taking place virtually.
In the letter, Schulz said commencement is an incredibility special event and is a major milestone that marks the closing of one chapter, and the opening of another.
WSU will hold a system-wide virtual spring commencement at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. Students must register by April 12 and the event will be streamed on YouTube.
The WSU Pullman campus will also host a drive-thru graduation celebration on Saturday, May 1. Additional details about the event will be shared in the coming weeks.