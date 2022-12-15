WSU in shelter in place, SWAT activity on campus

UPDATE: 3:47

According to police, a fire was started inside the apartment which is now leading them to evacuate the building.

UPDATE: 3:39 A.M.

Police are shutting down Main Street to Bishop.
They have shut down and cleared, Zoes, the gas station, and Stellas.
 

UPDATE 3:29 A.M.

Pullman Police say a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment in Pullman.

Police say shots have been exchanged.

They do not believe there's a threat to the public explaining that the shelter in place was called so that students would stop looking out the windows. 

----

PULLMAN, WASH- Washington State University is currently in a shelter in place.

WSUs alert account tweeted that there was SWAT activity on the south side of campus.

 This is a developing story.

