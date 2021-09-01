Heads up Coug fans, before you load up the trailer to head to Pullman for some Cougar Football tailgating, you should know of a few things to leave behind.
In accordance with a state burn ban, WSU is prohibiting the use of charcoal grills and charcoal briquettes, as well as wood or gas fueled campfires and bonfires on campus.
Liquid fueled grills and stoves are permitted, so long as they are over a non-flammable surface and at least five feet away from flammable vegetation.
WSU says the ban lasts through the end of the day on October 31st, but could be extended by WSU Campus Police or WSU Fire Safety if they decide the conditions call for it.
If they deem it safe for the ban to end, charcoal grills and campfires would be permitted for the Cougs' final home game against Arizona on November 19th.