Washington State University has issued a statement on Twitter after a Twitter user posts photos of racist comments a WSU business student reportedly sent.
"Thanks to all who reported abhorrent and overtly racist screen shots. We hear you and we see you. There is no room for racism at WSU and we are looking into the matter. Reports can be made at http://crci.wsu.edu. Threats of violence against any person are not acceptable," WSU wrote.
Sunday night, a Twitter user posted a picture of a Snapchat message from the business student who reportedly sent racist remarks to another person.
Thanks to all who reported abhorrent and overtly racist screen shots. We hear you and we see you. There is no room for racism at WSU and we are looking into the matter. Reports can be made at https://t.co/KbGw5INx2o. Threats of violence against any person are not acceptable.— WSU Pullman (@WSUPullman) June 3, 2020
