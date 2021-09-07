...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST
WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA AND THE NORTHERN COLUMBIA
BASIN...
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
Wednesday afternoon and evening.
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674).
* Winds: Southwest 12 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 16 to 22 percent.
* Impacts: Rapid fire spread possible due to warm, dry and breezy
conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. The breeziest winds
will likely occur in the Ritzville, Cheney, Spokane, Davenport,
Wilbur, and Waterville areas Wednesday afternoon and evening
with gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&