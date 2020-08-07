PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) libraries on Pullman's campus will remain closed for fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, during the closure, the libraries will still provide several resources to students. The most up-to-date information can be found here.
Resources:
- Books: Print books held in the library can be checked out and mailed to a personal address via request. Return postage will be provided. Visit the library's website for access to Search It and other databases.
- The WSU Library staff will also be increasing purchase-on-demand options for materials that can't be obtained through the interlibrary loan.
- There are more than 200,000 e-books available.
- Liaison librarians and online support is also available for students, faculty and staff who have questions about these resources.
- Books and materials that have already been checked out, with the exception of reserve items, will be automatically renewed until they are returned.
- Journal articles and magazines: Many journal articles can be accessed online through the library website. For items not available in full text online, copies can be requested in Search It. For in-house materials, staff will scan and email them. For items not held locally, an interlibrary loan request will be made.
- Reference: Online reference is available 24/7. Pullman librarians will be online Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Staff at other libraries will help during other hours.
- Reserves: Most items are already on electronic reserve and will remain available 24/7. For additional requirements, visit here.
- Instruction: Librarians can meet with classes using Zoom. They can consult with students individually, or in groups, using Zoom, email or phone.
