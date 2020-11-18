PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University men's basketball head coach, Kyle Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, reported SWX.
WSU confirmed the positive test, releasing a statement from Smith saying "I was informed last night I had tested positive for COVID-19, after experiencing some minor symptoms. I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and follow their guidance to get back to the team as soon as possible."
Smith says he will continue to work remotely and knows his staff and players will continue to work diligently to prepare for their game next week.
