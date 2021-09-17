PULLMAN, Wash. - One of Washington State University's star men's basketball players is facing charges after police say he got into a fight with bouncers Thursday night at a popular bar.
Police say officers were dispatched to Valhalla just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, after bouncers say a 20-year-old tried to get into the bar with a fake ID.
That 20-year-old turned out to be Noah Williams, police say. According to officers, Williams tried to get the card back from bouncers, and a small fight ensued. Police say one of the bouncers got shoved into a door, while getting Williams outside and he injured his forearm that caused some bruising.
Williams was gone by the time police arrived, but officers were able to contact him by phone. Police say he told them that he accidentally grabbed his cousin's ID, and was trying to get it back from the bouncers. The police ran the ID and confirmed that it was fake. Officers are now planning to refer the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office, asking that Williams be charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.
Williams is a standout basketball player for the Cougs, earning All Pac-12 team honors his Sophomore year. In last year's overtime win against Stanford, Williams logged 40 points, the first 40 point game since Klay Thompson scored 43 points in the 2011 Pac-10 tournament against Washington.
We've reached out to WSU's athletic department for comment, they said they are aware but declined further comment as the investigation is ongoing.