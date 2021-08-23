PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University will no longer allow "personal or philosophical" exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine and have given students a 45-day window to provide proof of vaccination or initiation of vaccination
The FDA's full approval of Pfizer's vaccine coincided with WSU's first day of classes Monday, presenting students with their first assignment: Get vaccinated.
Students may still request new exemptions for religious or medical reasons. WSU plans to provide an updated process for filing new exemptions.
Students who fail to get their shots will not be able to participate in on-campus courses or activities and will not be able to stay in university-owned housing.