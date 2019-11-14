PULLMAN, Wash. - KHQ spoke with the Vice-President of Communications for Washington State University, Phil Weiler, regarding Dad's Weekend at WSU.
We've gotten several questions regarding any kind of memorial plans for Sam Martinez, the 19-year-old freshman who likely died as a result of alcohol Tuesday morning.
Weiler said the school leaves those decisions to the family, and at this point, the Martinez family has not said one way or the other.
Weiler said that families in these kinds of tragic situations process grief differently. Some want to process it with other people, in public memorials for example, others choose to grieve privately.
Weiler says that the school will respect their decision, whatever it may be.
