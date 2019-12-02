The Mississippi Mustache will be riding high in Jacksonville. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that former WSU quarterback, and current folk hero in training, Gardner Minshew will be the team's starting quarterback for the last month of the season.
Former Eagles hero Nick Foles had been the starter, but it's been a tough go for him.
Minshew replaced Foles to start the second half of Sunday's 28-11 loss to Tampa Bay. This after Foles had a rough first half, turning the ball over on the team's first three drives (an interception and two fumbles) and then leading the offense to three consecutive three-and-outs.
While Foles was still in, fans were chanting Minshew's name which the rookie quarterback later told media was not appropriate.
