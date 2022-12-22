The Washington State University Police Department has identified the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening to kill his roommates on Dec. 15.

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department (WSUPD) has identified the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening to kill his roommates on Dec. 15.

On Wednesday, WSUPD confirmed Sergeant Brett Boyd ultimately shot and killed the man at the Coffee House Apartments at about 4 a.m., following a standoff that began the evening of Dec. 14. 

Boyd is now on administrative leave, which is standard policy after an officer uses deadly force. 

The regional Palouse Area Law Enforcement Critical Incident Investigative Response Team is investigating the use of force, led by the Washington State Patrol. 

WSUPD has a set process for officers involved in shootings to return to duty, which includes placing the officer on temporary paid leave, an opportunity for the officer to provide a statement and an assessment from a mental health professional. The chief of police can then determine if leave should be continued, or if the officer can return to duty.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!