WSU Police investigating after former student identified in extortion cases

PULLMAN, Wash. - Assistant Chief Steve Hansen with the WSU Police Department said he's never seen a case like this one, with so many victims.
"It's really disturbing having a predator out there trying to get people to do this stuff," he said.
The investigation began in the fall of 2017, when two WSU students reported a man they met online was harassing and trying to extort nude photos of them.
That man was identified by detectives as 24-year-old Kyle Gaumnitz.
Investigators say he knew most of the victims but disguised his identity online while contacting them using Tinder and Snapchat.
"He was trying to get nude photos and would threaten to send them to friends and family if he didn't keep sending them or do what he said," Hansen said.
In court documents filed this week, 27 different victims explained in disturbing detail similar experiences they had. In some cases, Gaumnitz actually threatened to rape or even kill them if they didn't do what he said.
Right now the WSU Police Department is also looking into a connection between Gaumnitz and a dozen female Air Force ROTC cadets who also reported being harassed and extorted.
"Is there a concern more victims are out there? Very much," Hansen said.
Detectives also said Gaumnitz is also identified in three other investigations involving close to 50 victims in Washington.
Hansen said the investigation is far from over and he urges any other victims out there to come forward.
Investigators said they're continuing to work with other law enforcement agencies and they expect even more charges to be filed.
Gaumnitz is set to make his first appearance in court later this month.