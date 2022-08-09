PULLMAN, Wash. - The top members of WSU Police Department are retiring before being disciplined for keeping a departmental investigation into an officer who allegedly had sex while on duty quiet.
WSU Police Sgt Matt Kuhrt has been under investigation since March 2022 for allegations that he had sex while on duty and on WSU property.
The investigation was handled internally without notifying WSU leadership. A move that has now led to Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant Chief Steve Hansen and Capt. Mike Larsen retiring in lieu of potential termination.
“These are positions of great public trust and WSU will not tolerate this kind of behavior nor the negligence of departmental command staff,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “When university leadership recently became aware of these allegations and the questionable way they had been handled earlier within the department, we immediately initiated a full investigation.”