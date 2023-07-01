PULLMAN, Wash. — Three Pullman residents were robbed of their cell phones at around 2:50 a.m. this morning, according to WSU Police.
WSU PD officers managed to locate the suspects nearby and chased them on foot. They captured one and booked him into Whitman County Jail on a felony charge of robbery, but the other two are still at large.
The remaining two suspects were described by WSU Police as:
- Thin white male, 5'10 to 6'2, long brown hair, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts
- Hispanic male, 5'6 to 5'9, gray sweatshirt
It is unknown if the suspects are armed.
Contact the WSU PD (509)-335-8548 with any information on the suspects' identities or pertaining to the case.