Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 4:22 A.M.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Per Pullman Police, the shooter is down. His condition is unknown.
Pullman PD have resolved the situation adjacent to W S U Pullman campus and have declared ALL CLEAR. Resuming normal campus operations.— WSUAlert Pullman (@WSUAlertPullman) December 15, 2022
Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 3:47 A.M.
According to police, a fire was started inside the apartment which is now leading them to evacuate the building. The students living in the apartment were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum by bus.
Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 3:39 A.M.
Last updated: Dec.15 at 3:29 A.M.
Pullman Police say a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment in Pullman.
Police say shots have been exchanged.
They do not believe there's a threat to the public explaining that the shelter in place was called so that students would stop looking out the windows.
PULLMAN, WASH- Washington State University is currently in a shelter in place.
WSUs alert account tweeted that there was SWAT activity on the south side of campus.
Just spoke to police--A man has barricaded himself in an apartment -Shots have been exchanged-Police say this has been going on since 9.-Police do not believe there’s a threat to students, a shelter in place was called so that students wouldn’t look out windows. https://t.co/gkjNF285uU— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 15, 2022
