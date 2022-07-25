PULLMAN, Wash. - WSU police say the individual who allegedly exposed himself and threatened a group of women has come forward and is cooperating.
Last Updated: July 25 at 2:00 p.m.
Washington State University (WSU) Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly exposed himself and threatened a group of women early Sunday morning.
According to their post, a white man who appeared to be in his early 20s confronted the women on the intersection of Cougar Way and Thatuna Street on the WSU Pullman campus.
When the victims called police, the suspect and a friend fled in a newer model, metallic crimson Chevrolet Trailblazer, which may have been travelling toward Moscow, Idaho.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the vehicle is urged to contact police on the non-emergency line at 509-335-8548.