PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department is warning the public after receiving multiple reports involving a phone phishing scam.
According to police, the victim will receive a call with a female voice recording saying that the subject's phone has been hacked and that they (the suspects) have been watching the victim on campus and have indecent photos of them.
The call then directs the victim to go to a website or the videos will be distributed over the internet.
The internet address victims are directed to is something like "www.cit.y/ws.wsu," and the phone number the suspects used is (509)332-3561.
WSU Police said it is a scam. There is no need to call the number or go to the website.
