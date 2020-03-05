SPOKANE, Wash. - As concerns continue to grow about COVID-19, Washington State University has decided to postpone the 45th Murrow Symposium, which was set to include a Lifetime Achievement Award keynote with Lester Holt.
The postponement also includes the Hall of Achievement induction ceremony, career fair, showcase and speaker sessions.
"We did not make this decision lightly. We prioritize the health and safety of everyone who creates, supports and participates in this annual event," a press release from the Murrow Symposium Committee said.
There is currently no word on when the events will be rescheduled. But the committee will share details when they become available.
