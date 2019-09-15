WSU professor transported to hospital after truck rolls over

A professor at Washington State University School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering was transported to the hospital Sunday morning after his truck rolled over hitting a rock wall.
According to Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Hussein M. Zbib was 270 miles east of Pullman.
Zbib was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Zbib has been a professor since 1988 and was the director of the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering from 2004 to 2011.
His condition is unknown.