PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) has named sergeant Dawn Daniels as the acting chief of police for the Pullman campus.
In a press release, WSU said its conducted formal investigations into allegations of employee misconduct within the WSU Police Department on the Pullman campus.
"As part of this process, the university has temporarily reassigned the duties of a police officer and members of the WSU Pullman Police command staff," the release says.
Victoria Murray, executive director for finance and administration, has been appointed as acting associate vice president for public safety. Murray will be responsible for providing overall management of WSU's public safety functions.
"WSU expects all employees to uphold the highest standards of ethical behavior in the workplace," the release says. "The university is committed to holding employees accountable when they are found to have fallen short of those standards."
A WSU spokesperson told KHQ personnel investigations are confidential under university policy and the investigation will likely take weeks.