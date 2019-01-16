Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew's lone season with the Cougars has gotten a little more decorated accolade wise. Minshew was announced as a finalist for the Lombardi Award.
The Vince Lombardi Award is awarded by the Lombardi Foundation annually to the best college football player, regardless of position, based on performance, as well as leadership, character, and resiliency.
Minshew will join other finalists Ugo Amadi (S, Oregon), Julian Love (CB, Notre Dame), Kyler Murray (QB, Oklahoma), Dalton Risner (OT, Kansas State), Jonah Williams (OT, Alabama), and Christian Wilkins (DT, Clemson) on Friday, Jan. 25th in Houston, Texas for the award ceremony.
Minshew led the Cougars to a school-record 11 win season after transferring from East Carolina. He was named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and garnered Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. Minshew was additionally a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Davey O'Brien Award and was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
The graduate senior out of Brandon, Miss., set Pac-12 Conference single-season records in passing yards (4,779) and completions (468) and led the nation in passing yards per game (367.6). He threw for 38 touchdown passes and rushed for four more as the Cougars defeated Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl for their record-setting 11th victory.