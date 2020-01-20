WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon to wear No. 3 jersey for Senior Bowl to honor Tyler Hilinski

Washington State University senior quarterback Anthony Gordon will wear a number three jersey during the Reese's Senior Bowl to honor late teammate Tyler Hilinski.
According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Trevor Sikkema, the Senior Bowl Executive Director, Jim Nagy, said Gordon will be wearing number three instead of his normal number 18.
Tyler Hilinski died by suicide on January 16, 2018. Hilinski would have been a senior during the 2019 football season.
❤️ So much love for this. https://t.co/WSaqCrAWs6— Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) January 21, 2020
