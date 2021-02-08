UPDATE:
Pullman Police tell KHQ that Jayden De Laura was arrested for DUI on February 6 around 2:00 a.m. after an officer on patrol saw a car driving the wrong way down a street.
Pullman Police said the officer watched a driver fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Colorado and B Street.
The driver then turned the wrong way down a one-way street.
The officer made contact with the driver, De Laura, on Linden Street and suspected he was under the influence.
Pullman Police said De Laura failed the field sobriety test and was arrested.
De Laura was taken to the Pullman Police Department and was asked to take a breathalyzer test. He refused.
De Laura was cited for DUI along with an infraction for driving the wrong way down a street and not having a license on person.
He was then released.
PREVIOUS COEVRAGE:
PULLMAN, Wash- According to officials, 2020 WSU starting quarterback, Jayden De Laura, was arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend.
Preliminary reports indicate De Laura refused to take a breathalyzer test. The team has just confirmed for KHQ that De Laura has been suspended indefinitely, but would not say why.
This is a developing story we are waiting more details from Pullman Police Department.
