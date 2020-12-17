PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University has received a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine intended for Whitman County, which is being stored in the ultra-cold freezers required to protect the vaccine.
The University sent out a press release on Thursday confirming the reports. “Having this vaccine will allow protection of both individuals involved in our healthcare systems and the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Guy Palmer, professor of pathology and infectious diseases and one of the leaders of the WSU's COVID-19 task force. “By doing those two things, we have a chance to really make a huge difference in a short period of time and reduce the potential of overwhelming our healthcare systems with hospitalizations from COVID-19.”
High-risk healthcare workers as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive vaccinations as part of the state’s distribution plan.
