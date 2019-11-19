Tuesday night the Washington State University community remembered Sam Martinez as questions surrounding his death still remain.
Standing in the rain on the lawn of his fraternity, hundreds of WSU students gathered to honor the life of Sam Martinez.
Holding candles, while trying to hold back tears, fraternity members shared memories and stories about their friend who made everyone smile.
"With all you here it shows how many lives have been affected by his loving presence and were lucky to have Sam in our lives even if it was for a brief time," one speaker said.
A 19-year-old freshman and member of Alpha Tau Omega, Martinez was found dead inside his fraternity house one week ago.
On Tuesday the Whitman county coroner confirmed to us that his time of death was 4:30 a.m., four hours before the first 911 call was made from the frat house he was found in.
Detectives have ruled out hazing, but they do believe alcohol was a factor in his death after learning of a party held at his frat the night before.
The university, also looking into the death, so far has not ruled out hazing.
WSU President Kirk Schultz announcing that Alpha Tau Omega had lost its status amid an investigation by student affairs, adding that any disciplinary actions will be determined by WSU's community standards process.
Andrew Whiteside, a longtime friend of Matinez's said he was a loyal friend, and anyone who met him will never forget him.
"It's important for everyone to learn about Sam. Learn how impactful he was. Learn how precious life truly is," Whiteside said.
The Whitman County coroner said it could be up to two months before the official cause of death is known.
Pullman police and Washington State University are continuing their investigations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.