PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) Athletics will start implementing a new gameday vaccination procedure at Gesa Field starting Oct. 9. This is the same protocol the University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks are following.
Everybody 12 and older will need to provide proof of vaccination or proof of an FDA-approved negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the event. WSU Athletics says there are no on-site testing capabilities.
There will be kiosks outside the stadium for verification. Gameday verification will be available at the Compton Union Building, Beasley Coliseum, Cougville and the four guest service kiosks positioned at the perimeter of the stadium beginning three hours prior to kickoff. These stations will close at kickoff. At that time, all verifications will be done at the gate.
