PULLMAN. Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) is reporting over 94% of their employees are fully vaccinated.
Around 10,000 people are employed at the university. Three percent of employees have been approved for religious exemptions and 1% for medical exemptions.
The missing 2% have either been partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is still being verified. They are on leave until they are considered fully-vaccinated, according to WSU.
23 university employees have been fired for either failure to comply with the state mandate or because they received an exemption but were unable to make accommodations.
WSU also reports nearly 90% of all students on all campuses have submitted proof of vaccination. Those that didn't turn in proof by September 10 had holds placed on their registration for Spring classes.