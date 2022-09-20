PULLMAN, Wash. - Rural mental health and suicide is a priority for research and outreach at Washington State University (WSU).
According to WSU, the suicide rate in rural America is higher than in urban America, due to a lack of mental health care, financial stress, isolation, substance abuse and generally greater access to guns.
WSU Extension, a program with offices in every county of the state and on the Colville Reservation, has offered workshops on mental health and suicide prevention, distributed gun locks and trained its workforce in mental health first aid. That work led to a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to expand rural suicide prevention programs to 13 western states and four U.S. territories.
That grant was received in 2020. At the time, Don McMoran, who was tapped to lead the development of the program, highlighted the importance of recognizing that the challenges farmers in rural communities face are different than the challenges people in urban environments face.
“We’ve worked with general suicide helplines, and they do amazing, important work,” McMoran said. “But I don’t believe an average farmer is going to call a general suicide helpline, and if they did, the responder may not understand the specific plight of a farmer. We will have a line so there’s someone on the other end who can relate to what a farmer or an ag worker is going through.”
Elizabeth Weybright, associate professor and Extension specialist, is wrapping up a review of risks for rural/agricultural suicide. “Washington is a national leader when it comes to prevention, but this work historically has not focused on rural and agricultural communities,” she said.
Janessa Graves, an associate professor at the College of Nursing, participated in a project that offered telehealth counseling and therapy services in schools that are too small to have a full-time mental health therapist on staff. More than a third of young people who receive mental health care do so through schools.
Graves is now working on community-based research to learn about barriers to accessing mental health care in rural northeastern Washington.
“Hopefully that will inform development of an intervention that’s community grounded, not based on ideas from folks in Seattle or Spokane,” Graves said.
The WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences trains student pharmacists in mental health first aid, which entails learning how to assess whether someone is in crisis and learning how to ask questions about suicidal thoughts. The program is valuable because pharmacists are generally present in rural communities, even when hospitals are not, said Kathryn MacCamy, assistant professor. Pharmacists often take on more primary care responsibilities.
In fact, the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical sciences has launched a specialization for student pharmacists interested in practicing in recent areas. This fall, five students are taking part.
The “rural health initiative” also includes WSU establishing a residency program to train psychiatric pharmacists after they’ve received their doctorate of pharmacy.
“These programs directly respond to the community needs in rural Washington,” said MacCamy, who is also a board-certified psychiatric pharmacist.
Oladunni Oluwoye, assistant professor at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, is leading one of two pilot projects in the state to offer early intervention services in rural areas and tribal communities for young people experiencing psychosis.
“The more I’ve engaged in this work, the more opportunities I’ve had to speak with families about their pathways to get into mental health services,” Oluwoye said. “But there’s so much more to do,” including creating consistent plans for follow-up after someone has disclosed suicidal thoughts.
McMoran, the Skagit County Extension director, said WSU is well-suited to address suicide awareness and prevention with its variety of colleges and programs and statewide reach.
“I don’t think there are many organizations as well-poised to take on that outreach,” he said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with a mental health crisis, you can call or text 9-8-8 to be connected to compassionate care.