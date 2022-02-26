WSU Rower and Ukrainian national asks for prayers as she watches war wreak havoc on home country

PULLMAN, WASH- Kateryna Maistrenko is a Washington State University graduate, she rowed for WSU and the Ukrainian national team.
Maistrenko posted to LinkedIn and it went viral. She's asking you to pray for her home country.
“I’ve never ask for anything but today I want to ask for a prayer. My dear home, I know it’s such a rough time for us but I believe in our unbelievably strong soul and kindness for each other will help us overcome any obstacles. To my dear family and friends, especially to the ones that’s fighting for our peace, I love you guys every single second of my life. It’s been very hard to wake up of constant fear that you might never see you family and friends but we have to stay strong!!! We can do it.”-Maistrenko wrote.
Her LinkedIn post got 8,000 likes.
She was born and raised in the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv. At WSU she studied International Business.
Her father Anatolil owns a rowing training camp, and her mother Valentyna is an accountant, Maistrenko rowed in Pullman and many times in Spokane versus Gonzaga University.
In her team photo, her love for her home country is clear as she is wearing the Ukrainian colors in a necklace.
Maistrenko is not alone in watching war dismantle her home country from afar. 19-year-old Andrii Mykhailiuk who was born and raised in Ukraine is a student at Montana State University Billings (MSUB) and is heartbroken as he hopes and prays his parents can evacuate.
“I can only hope and pray for Peace. I ask you to pray for Ukraine,” Mykhailiuk said.
Here in Spokane, many people gathered in downtown in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The mayor of Spokane put out a proclamation supporting the people of Ukraine and on Sunday night the pavilion will be lit yellow and blue to support the Ukrainian people.
Downtown Spokane is full of honking horns as people drive by and support people protesting the invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/IGUpHuT4sV— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) February 26, 2022