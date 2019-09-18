PULLMAN, Wash. - It's a great day to be a Coug across the state.
Washington State University has set another enrollment record for the fall, bringing in 31,607 students system-wide.
Fall 2019 broke the 2018 record of 31,478 by 129 students or 0.4 percent across WSU's six campuses. The Everett and Global campuses saw the most significant increase in enrollment at 2.9 and 5.8 percent, respectively.
On top of enrollment numbers, WSU Provost Mitzi Montoya says the academic profile of the incoming students is robust.
“The average GPA of our incoming freshmen continues to rise and this year we have 207 Regents Scholars, which is 43 more students than we had last year,” Provost Montoya said. “We are pleased to see the stability in our overall enrollment, an even stronger academic profile and continued growth in the diversity of our campuses.”
Here are some more enrollment highlights from each campus courtesy of WSU News:
WSU Pullman: Total enrollment of 20,976, a decrease of 46 students compared to last fall. It’s the first time in several years enrollment dropped in Pullman as the university looked to stabilize its incoming freshmen class size. Last fall, more than 4,500 freshmen arrived in Pullman, a 15.3 percent jump from 2017.
WSU Spokane: Led by a 33 percent increase in professional students enrolled at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, WSU Spokane’s total student population grew to 1,685, an increase of eight students compared to 2018.
WSU Tri-Cities: While overall enrollment at WSU Tri-Cities dropped from 1,841 to 1,813 students this fall, it saw gains in minority and international student representation. The campus has the highest rate of minority enrollment at 42 percent compared to 30.5 percent systemwide.
WSU Vancouver: Increases seen in new transfer students and graduate students at WSU Vancouver carried its overall enrollment to 3,585, up from 3,577 last fall. More than 5 percent of the student body in Vancouver are veterans, the highest rate across the WSU system.
WSU Everett: WSU’s newest campus enrolled 283 students this fall, up eight from last year, 94 percent from the state of Washington, tied with Tri-Cities for the highest rate.
WSU Global: The university’s online campus saw the largest enrollment increase of the system this fall, up nearly 6 percent compared to last fall, landing at 3,265 students.
