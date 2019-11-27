PULLMAN, Wash. - A calf elk is at his new home on the Palouse after being acquired by Washington State University for their Elk Hoof Disease Research Program.
Elk S19, aka Salix, was the first elk acquired by WSU's College of Veterinary Medicine for the program and arrived on the Pullman campus late last week.
Officials say he has been kept in isolation initially and is healthy, having undergone a complete examination and given a clean bill of health.
The five-month-old Salix was bottle-raised by a licensed rehabilitation specialist after being orphaned near Mt. Rainier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.