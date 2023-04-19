PULLMAN, Wash. - Are you an adult between 25-45 years old? Are you a fan of fruity mixed drinks? And are you free on Thursday? If so, Washington State University wants you!
A study evaluating the sensory profile of pink martini cocktails will be held April 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 146 of the Food Science and Human Nutrition building.
Potential panelists must meet the following criteria:
- Be between the ages of 25 to 45 years
- Provide valid ID upon arrival for evaluation
- Preferably have an annual household income of $75k or more
- Have consumed vodka in the past 4 weeks
- Express interest in Grey Goose vodka
- Express interest in fruity Martini and Cosmopolitan mixed drinks
Panelists will evaluate the palette of the cocktail by sipping, swishing, and spitting, so there will not be an endless supply of martinis on offer. However, participants will receive a $5 Ferdinand's gift card for participating in the study.
If you would like to participate in this study, please contact Maria Montero at: maria.montero@wsu.edu.
Upcoming studies by WSU include evaluations of pasta and granola, as well as a study which will need the participation of cat owners! You can subscribe to the WSU Newsletter for updates on upcoming studies, as well as other great projects coming from the University.