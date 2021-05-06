SPOKANE, Wash. -- Christina Verheul, Director of Communications at WSU Spokane Medical School said that the school wanted to do everything they could to provide these students a graduation.
Verheul said that they went through six plans to ensure that they have a COVID safe environment.
While the students are celebrating graduation, the school is also celebrating a big first - the first ever WSU Spokane Doctor's graduated Thursday.
"We were so excited to give them their first white coats now here we are 4 very quick years later, and they are walking across the stage and becoming doctors in our community," said Verheul.
Verheul said that 40 percent of the medical students becoming doctors Thursday are choosing to start their careers in Washington state.
She added that about 70 percent of their graduates are staying on the West coast for their residency and added that most of them plan on coming back to Washington state after their residency programs to practice.
This is good news, as the need for medical professionals grow.
Before the pandemic, there was a need, now, the need is greater than ever.
"This was a part of our mission to bring in students who are from Washington and keep them here so they can be doctors to you and to me," said Verheul.