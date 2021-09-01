PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University Spokane’s Native American Health Sciences (NAHS) program plans to build what they're saying is the first indigenous-developed and instructed clinical simulation space in the U.S, according to WSU Insider.
The space will be housed in the recently opened Center for Native American Health on WSU Spokane's campus. Funds for the project are coming from a $250,000 Bank of America grant.
“Throughout our histories and across the world, it has taken the listening ears, minds and hearts of our allies and friends who wanted to see a more peaceful, kind and equitable world,” said Naomi Bender, director of WSU Spokane’s Native American Health Sciences program. “Through this generous gift, Bank of America is honoring what so many others have set aside: Our ways of knowing and healing. Bank of America is investing in a future where our health care workforce will begin to eliminate health disparities through culturally-centered knowledge and practices that counterbalance western views, instead of perpetuating them.”
The 1,045 square-foot clinical space will include a patient exam simulation room, a hospital patient exam simulation room, a teaching and mediation room and storage space.
NAHS plans to put the space to use with a 12-credit Interprofessional Indigenous Healing Perspectives certificate. The course will be available in-person and online.