PULLMAN, Wash. - Student athletes at Washington State University will begin returning to campus next week for voluntary athletic activities.
Monday, June 15, marks the beginning of the phased-in approach, with fall sports programs as well as student athletes who have stayed in Pullman since the end of spring semester.
"We are fully prepared to begin the phased-in, voluntary return for our WSU student atheletes," WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said. "This is an important step as we move towards fall semester and our athletics seasons. We want to thank President Schulz and our university leadership for working diligently and collaboratively throughout this entire process as we reacclimate our student athletes into an environment that promotes health and safety."
The university's Department of Athletics has instituted procedures to protect students, coaches and staff during the training.
The steps include:
- All student athletes returning to Pullman will self-quarantine for a minimum of seven days while international student athletes returning will self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Prior to being cleared for voluntary workouts, all student athletes will go through PCR and antibody testing, as well as a pre-participation physical exam
- Any student athlete returning a positive test for COVID-19 will be followed up with contact tracing and isolation
- Once a student-athlete is cleared to begin voluntary workouts, and prior to entering any athletics facility, all staff and student-athletes will complete a daily symptom attestation and temperature screen.
- Protocols have been put in place to ensure a safe return to voluntary training within WSU Athletic facilities, including:
- Workouts will be conducted in small groups, following Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start — Washington's Phased Reopening (PDF) plan.
- A safety briefing will be conducted prior to each training or rehabilitation session to re-emphasize the protective measures in place, including maintaining physical distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Student-athlete access in the athletic facilities will be limited only to areas that are related to participating in voluntary workouts.
- Hand-sanitizer stations will be placed at entrances and exits at all workout and training facilities.
- Protocols are also in place for disinfecting facilities and equipment between workouts, and laundry services.
The return to voluntary training for student athletes from remaining athletic programs will be announced at a later date.
