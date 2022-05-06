PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say a WSU student has died in an accidental shooting.
Officers say they found 25-year-old Deandre Hunter with a gunshot wound to his abdomen inside an apartment on Brandi Way at approximately 2:05 a.m. on May 6.
