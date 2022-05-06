Pullman Police

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say a WSU student has died in an accidental shooting.

Officers say they found 25-year-old Deandre Hunter with a gunshot wound to his abdomen inside an apartment on Brandi Way at approximately 2:05 a.m. on May 6.

Treatment was provided on scene while waiting for paramedics. Hunter was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
 
A handgun was recovered at the scene, and investigation by Pullman Police Detectives and the Whitman County Coroner's Office determined the incident to be an accident. Detectives believe Hunter had been handling the gun when it somehow accidentally discharged.
     
The shooting does not appear to be intentional, nor is anyone else believed to be involved.
   
In a statement, Pullman Police said, "The Pullman Police Department extends its sincere condolences to Mr. Hunter’s family, friends, and fellow Cougs."

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!